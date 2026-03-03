Golden thread of Assam: State produces 90% of India’s Muga silk

Assam produces 90% of India’s Muga silk and 65% of its Eri silk, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on March 3.



In a post on X, the Chief Minister stated that with 90% of the country’s Muga production, Assam stands as the global home of the iconic silk variety. He added that the State’s Muga and Eri industries power livelihoods, energise the rural economy, and serve as key pillars of what he described as “Atmanirbhar Assam”.



With 90% of India’s Muga production, Assam stands as the global home of this iconic silk.



Our Muga & Eri industries power livelihoods, energise the rural economy and stand as pillars of #AtmanirbharAssam.



Our Govt has taken various initiatives to support & boost this sector. pic.twitter.com/clj6OgOEMU — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 3, 2026





Highlighting the importance of the sericulture sector, Sarma said the State government has undertaken various initiatives to support and boost the industry. He noted that the silk sector continues to play a significant role in providing employment opportunities, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.



Muga silk, known for its natural golden sheen and durability, is unique to Assam and holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. Eri silk, often referred to as ‘peace silk’, is also widely produced in the State and forms an important component of Assam’s traditional handloom sector.



The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid the State government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen indigenous industries and promote self-reliance in the textile and handloom sectors.