All praise for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ‘good governance’ and implementation of all government initiatives and plans in proper manner, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju paid a visit to Samaguri’s Amoni in Nagaon district, in a programme organised by the state machinery.

The Union minister arrived at the Assam State Rural Extension Centre at Amoni to attend a programme of the Lok Sabha Prawas Yojana, and made several important remarks for the day.

“During elections we usually plan out programmes where BJP top functionaries and karyakartas meet up and review election preparedness,” said Rijiju while addressing the media.

“How will BJP perform in the election that depends on how our initiatives and schemes are performing for the benefit of the general public. The good governance undertaken by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, should reach to the grassroot level. Hence until and unless the party workers are activated, the motivation to work usually dips,” added Rijuju.

Further enumerating on the multiple programmes and initiatives undertaken by BJP for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rijiju added that BJP workers are working round the clock to work out on projects and schemes launched by the government and make them reach to the general public.

Speaking on the ensuing border rows between the North east states, Rijiju said, “All the North Eastern states including Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh will resolve the ongoing land dispute by 2024.”

Rijiju showed confidence on BJP’s performance and said that the party is preparing extensively to take over the parliamentary constituencies held by the Congress.

The Union minister said that in constituencies where the BJP party does not have MPs and MLAs, the people are deprived of various schemes.

The minister tactfully stayed away from questions from reporters asking if the ongoing price rise in the country would not harm the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.