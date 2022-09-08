On September 8, Google paid tribute to the Indian playback singer, lyricist, musician, poet, actor, and filmmaker from Assam, whose songs, written and sung mostly in Assamese, are defined by humanity and worldwide brotherhood.

The tech giant put up a doodle on its homepage to commemorate the singer's birth anniversary who passed away in 2011.

Google Doodle shared the tribute doodle and said in a tweet, “Did you know Bhupen Hazarika was an Assamese-Indian child prodigy who began singing and composing music for film studios at just 12 years old!?”

Did you know Bhupen Hazarika was an Assamese-Indian child prodigy who began singing and composing music for film studios at just 12 years old!?



Learn more about his inspiring life and legacy → https://t.co/mF5WRwB4K4 #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/kysOqxZD6w — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) September 7, 2022

Hazarika was also a significant socio-cultural reformer in northeast India, whose works and compositions are renowned to have brought people from all walks of life together. Google's artwork, created by Mumbai-based guest artist Rutuja Mali, honours Hazarika's efforts to popularise Assamese cinema and folk music.

Dr. Hazarika grew up in Assam, home to various indigenous tribes, including the Bodo, Karbi, Mising, and Sonowal-Kacharis. Surrounded by songs and folk tales about life along the mighty Brahmaputra river, late Bhupen Hazarika knitted the melodies of folk life through his bardic supremacy.