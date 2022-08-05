Recalling the immense contributions of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (1890-1950), Assam’s very first Chief Minister, on the occasion of his 72nd death anniversary on August 5, current Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: "Because of Bordoloi’s strong leadership, our state could remain a part of India."

The BJP-led State government has decided to celebrate August 5 as the ‘Lok Kalyan Diwas’ (Public Welfare Festival) in remembrance of Bordoloi.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Biswa Sarma said that henceforth, illustrious Assam government employees shall be feted with a special award on August 5 of each year. Cabinet Ministers will reach each district to take part in these celebrations, Sarma said, adding that he himself will be present at the main function to be held in Guwahati.

"The British colonialists envisaged Assam as a part of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan) during their grouping process (to demarcate states) at the time of Independence," Sarma recalled during a formal speech, before reminding "Assam was always an integral part of India’s cultural heritage."

"This is proven by evidence contained in texts like the Shastras, Ramayan, Mahabharat, Purana. From a religious perspective also, Assam has represented India’s sentiments," Biswa Sarma said, before pointing out that "every Indian is familiar with the Maa Kamakhya temple" as a sign of Assam’s 'Indianness.'

Terming Bordoloi as the "architect of modern Assam", Sarma added that celebrating his death anniversary in this fashion will keep him alive in the collective consciousness.

Biswa Sarma today reached the Navagraha crematorium to pay tribute to Bordoloi, erstwhile Chief Minister of the State, on his 72nd death anniversary. "Paid rich tributes to the stalwart of freedom movement Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi on his 72nd death anniversary at his Samadhisthal in Navagraha. His key role in helping Assam remain a part of India by opposing the grouping policy will be forever cherished by the people," Biswa Sarma has tweeted.

Paid rich tributes to the stalwart of freedom movement Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi on his 72nd death anniversary at his Samadhisthal in Navagraha.



His key role in helping Assam remain a part of India by opposing the grouping policy will be forever cherished by the people. pic.twitter.com/XVQ1qbYmRG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 5, 2022

Bodoloi is perhaps best remembered for opposing the British’s plan for grouping states into 3 categories for selecting the candidates to form the constitutional body with Assam and Bengal in a third group. Sensing the ominous, Bodoloi vehemently opposed the move until the British were forced to reconsider the move.

Later, Biswa Sarma also paid homage to the martyrs of the Alaboi battle where "thousands of Ahom soldiers displayed their utmost valour before sacrificing their lives for their motherland."

For the unversed, the battle of Alaboi (1671 AD) preceded the famous ‘Battle of Saraighat’ by 2 years, and arguably set the stage for the Ahoms’ eventual victory over the invading Mughal hordes. In February of this year, former President Ram Nath Kovind virtually laid the foundation stone of the Alaboi War memorial at Pacharia, Kamrup, the site of the pivotal battle.