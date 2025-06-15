Assam's Gossaigaon police, acting on a confidential tip-off, conducted a successful operation late at night, seizing a significant cache of red sandalwood near the Telipara toll gate, on the outskirts of the town. The haul, valued at over rs 1 crore, represents a substantial victory in efforts to curb the illegal timber trade in the area.

The operation was led by Gossaigaon Sub-Divisional Police Officer Hiren Kumar Deka, with the assistance of Officer-in-Charge Nitul Gogoi. The police received intelligence that red sandalwood was being stored in a house near the toll gate. Upon arrival, they quickly surrounded the premises, gaining entry and recovering 28 pieces of red sandalwood, each weighing approximately 35 kilograms.

The seized timber has been transported to the Gossaigaon police station for safekeeping. Currently, in the interest of maintaining the integrity of the investigation, police officials have not disclosed the name of the homeowner. Further developments are expected as the investigation progresses, providing more clarity on the individuals involved in this illegal activity.

This operation highlights the lucrative nature of the illegal timber trade, with the combined market value of the seized sandalwood underscoring the high stakes involved. Authorities continue to combat this illicit trade, emphasising the need for vigilance and cooperation from the community to prevent further incidents.