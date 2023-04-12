Newly appointed Regional Director of North Eastern region of India tourism, Guwahati, Anil Urao on April 11 stated that the government is aiming to increase tourist flow to Northeast region by 15 per cent.

"The taste of tourist tourism experience has changed in recent times. Tourists are always looking for something new. The planning of tourism entrepreneurs with the idea of new creative experiences in tourism will give another dimension in this field. In this regard, we will extend full cooperation to the tourism entrepreneurs”, said Anil Urao, while addressing the media as the Regional Director of North Eastern Region of India Tourism in Guwahati on April 11.

The Director said that with the satisfactory arrival of tourists in Kaziranga in the last and the current tourism year and encouraging the initiatives of the tourism entrepreneurs, he has resolved to work towards increasing 15 percent tourists in all the tourism sectors of Assam and the North-Eastern Region in the coming tourism year.

Director Anil Urao said that road shows will be organized in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi etc. as well attempting to promote tourism in the North East in the national context through social media, "Youth Club", media etc.

Speaking to the media, he said that work would be done quickly for development of the tourism potential areas of Assam and the North-East.

He said that the entire North-East region is a huge potential for tourism. The enthusiasm and creative attitude of the entrepreneurs associated with this tourism will give a new shape to tourism in the coming days.



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