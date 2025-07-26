Assam incorporates new JV company to realise Namrup fertilizer dream

The Government of India has officially incorporated the Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) as a joint venture entity, paving the way for the long-awaited Ammonia Urea Complex at Namrup.

The incorporation certificate was issued on July 25, 2025, by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs under the Companies Act, 2013. The company, bearing Corporate Identity Number U20121AS2025PLC028598, is limited by shares and will operate as a joint venture of the Government of Assam along with other strategic partners.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called it a “new beginning” for the state’s industrial ecosystem. Taking to social media, he said,

“Pleased to share that the Assam Valley Fertilizer And Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) has been incorporated as a JV company of Govt of Assam and other partners. This company will power up and realise the dream of the Ammonia Urea Complex in Namrup, which was announced by the Govt of India.”

The Namrup Ammonia-Urea Complex, long delayed despite multiple promises from successive governments, is seen as a critical industrial infrastructure project for upper Assam and the wider northeast. The new entity is expected to oversee the execution and operationalisation of the proposed plant.

“This entity will play a key role in taking forward Assam's ambitions of being one of the top 5 States of the country,” the Chief Minister added.

With the incorporation complete, stakeholders hope the groundwork for the Namrup project will now accelerate, bringing both employment and investment into the region. AVFCCL will be headquartered in Guwahati, with its registered office located at AIDC Ltd, Zoo Road.

The incorporation comes amid Assam’s broader efforts to attract industrial investment, diversify its economy, and reduce dependence on oil and gas alone.