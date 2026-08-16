Government jobs not enough for all agriculture graduates, youth must embrace agri-preneurship: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika on August 16 urged agriculture graduates to move beyond the conventional preference for government jobs and explore farming, horticulture and agri-preneurship as viable and profitable career options.

Addressing the 79th Foundation Day celebrations of the College of Agriculture, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, as the Chief Guest, Hazarika said the government sector could not provide jobs to all agriculture graduates. He encouraged students to establish themselves as successful farmers and entrepreneurs instead of relying solely on government employment.

The Minister said young people could earn significantly more through horticulture than through a conventional government job, and stressed the need to change the perception that farming is an occupation meant only for economically disadvantaged sections of society.

Hazarika said the Agriculture Department, following directions from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has decided to conduct agricultural workshops across 50 colleges in Assam. He sought the cooperation of Assam Agricultural University and its faculty in implementing the initiative. An MoU between the Education Department and Agriculture Department will soon be signed for the programme.

He also announced that the Agriculture Department plans to distribute 5 crore high-value fruit saplings across the state and sought AAU's support in assisting farmers. The Minister further urged students to take the lead in promoting Makhana cultivation, saying the crop could help farmers significantly increase their income.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to making Assam a leading agricultural state, Hazarika said the Agriculture Department was supplying paddy seedlings and horticulture saplings to four recently flood-affected districts to support farmers in restoring their livelihoods.

The event was attended by AAU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, Madhabdev University Vice-Chancellor Arupjyoti Choudhury, MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and MLAs Hitendra Nath Goswami, Rupjyoti Kurmi and Dhiraj Gowala, among other dignitaries.

Following the programme, Hazarika inspected several ongoing research and demonstration projects at the AAU campus, including high-yielding paddy cultivation, seed research, climate-resilient integrated farming systems, the Amrit Sarovar project, integrated paddy-cum-fish farming and agro-meteorological observatories.

The Minister highlighted the crucial role of Assam Agricultural University in modernising agriculture, strengthening research and helping farmers become more productive and self-reliant.