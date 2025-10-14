"Government may keep its formal niceties to itself": Rahul Gautam Sharma declines SIT invite, demands justice for Zubeen

Noted lyricist and close associate of the late singer Zubeen Garg, Rahul Gautam Sharma, has declined the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) invitation for discussion.



In a Facebook post, Sharma clarified his decision, stressing that the pursuit of justice, not publicity or political theatrics, must remain the sole focus of the investigation.



Sharma in his Facebook post mentioned, “Deliver justice to Zubeen Garg. Let the investigating agency submit an accurate report before the court. Beyond that, we shall not entertain any other narrative. The government may keep its formal niceties to itself.”



Sharma's SIT invite decline follows soon after several other dignitaries including AASU leaders, noted writer, senior journalist opted out of the SIT discussion into Zubeen Garg's death probe.



The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), also formally declined the SIT’s invitation for a joint meeting regarding the case. In a statement issued on Monday, AASU president Utpal Sharma, general secretary Samiran Phukan, and chief advisor Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya said the organization consciously chose not to attend the meeting to ensure that the accused do not exploit AASU’s participation to gain any legal advantage in court proceedings.



The union further clarified that its decision was conveyed to the SIT in writing after detailed consultations with senior advocates and jurists from the Gauhati High Court.