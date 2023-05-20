In a recent development, the Government of Assam has issued orders for the transfer and posting of several officials in the state police department. These changes aim to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement operations across different regions. The following are the details of the transfers:

Suprotive Lal Baruah, APS (DR-2010), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Morigaon, has been transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon, replacing Shri Tridip Pratim Kumbang, APS.

Partha Protim Saikia, APS (DR-2013), 2 i/c, 7th A.P. Bn., Charaikhola, Kokrajhar, has been transferred and appointed as Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nagaon, succeeding Shri Rupjyoti Kalita, APS.

Dhrubajyoti Nath, APS (DR-2013), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Kaziranga National Park) under STF, Assam, has been transferred and posted as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Morigaon, taking over from Shri Suprotive Lal Baruah, APS.

Rupjyoti Kalita, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Superintendent of Police (Crime), Nagaon, has been transferred, and his services have been attached to Assam Police Headquarters, Ulubari, Guwahati until further orders.

Tridip Pratim Kumbang, APS (DR-2015), Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Nagaon, has been transferred and appointed as Addl. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Tamulpur, filling an existing vacancy.

These transfers have been made in the interest of public service, aiming to strengthen the administration and maintain law and order in the respective areas.