Today at around 2 PM, Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel conducted a search operation on Train No. 15626, the Deoghar Weekly Express, at platform number 4 of Guwahati Railway Station, acting on a tip-off. During the search, they seized 30 packets, each containing 200 Yaba tablets, totaling 6,000 tablets.

The passenger in possession of the illegal substances was identified as Golap Hussain, a 33-year-old resident of Beimara village, Sonamura police station, in West Tripura district, Tripura. Hussain was traveling from Agartala to New Cooch Behar, West Bengal.

The GRP, following the secret information, successfully intercepted Hussain and uncovered the Yaba tablets, a type of methamphetamine, from his belongings. The authorities have taken Hussain into custody and are investigating further to trace the source and destination of the contraband.