Government reduces LPG refill waiting period to 25 days for all consumers

The government has reduced the waiting period for booking domestic LPG refills from 45 days to 25 days, bringing the booking interval down to a uniform 25 days for consumers in both urban and rural areas.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi announced the revised arrangement on Monday, stating that domestic LPG consumers can now book their next refill after a gap of 25 days.

The decision is expected to provide relief to consumers, particularly those in rural areas who were earlier required to wait 45 days before booking a fresh refill.

The government had introduced differentiated booking intervals earlier this year as a temporary demand-management measure amid supply pressures following the conflict in the Middle East.

In March 2026, the Petroleum Ministry had prescribed a 25-day booking gap for consumers in urban areas, while rural consumers were required to wait 45 days. The measure was aimed at regulating LPG demand and maintaining adequate supplies during a period of uncertainty in the international energy market.

The government has now revised the arrangement following a review of the domestic LPG supply situation. According to the Petroleum Ministry, LPG availability has improved and refill backlogs have declined considerably compared with the period when the demand-management measures were introduced.

With the revised rule taking immediate effect, the same 25-day booking interval will apply to domestic LPG consumers across the country, irrespective of whether they live in urban or rural areas.