NAHARKATIA: 'Government of Assam will build namghar in every place of the state inhabited by Shrimanta Sankardev'. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma made such remarks on Sunday while participating in the last day of the 91st annual session of Sankardev Sangha.

Three-day colourful programme at Naharkatia:

It may be recalled that the 91st session of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha was held on Sunday with a three-day colourful programme at koka Bagmibar Nilmani Phukan Coordination Area of Naharkatia. The session concluded on Sunday.

Devotees from across the country and abroad inspired by the ideals of Shrimant Sankardev were seen flocking to the session.

Chief minister and other several ministers in the function:

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma attended the function at the venue in a spiritual atmosphere on Sunday.

Chief Minister Sharma as well as several ministers, MLAs and dignitaries from the state government were present on the occasion.

Feedback given by the Chief minister:

The Chief Minister said he was very happy to attend the open meeting chaired by Sankardev Sangha president Kamalakant Gogoi.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma opined that everyone needs to move forward in life with Sankardev's ideals.

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