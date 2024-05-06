The Director General of Assam Rifles (DGAR), Lt Gen PC Nair, disclosed the government's decision to annul the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border areas. The announcement came during his interaction with media personnel on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony commemorating the 33rd anniversary of 'Operation Dudhi', organized by the 7th Assam Rifles, Ghaspani Battalion on Sunday.

Lt Gen PC Nair underscored the government's rationale behind the decision, citing security imperatives as the driving force. "This is a decision that has been taken by the government, understandably for security reasons," he affirmed, acknowledging potential opposition from various quarters while awaiting the unveiling of the precise details.

The DGAR reassured that apprehensions regarding the scrapping of FMR should be tempered until the finer details emerge. He emphasized the Assam Rifles' relentless commitment to combatting drug trafficking, revealing staggering seizures worth approximately Rs 1500 crore in 2023 and Rs 900 crore till April this year, predominantly comprising narcotics.

Amid queries regarding the prevailing situation in Manipur, Lt Gen PC Nair noted a decrease in violent incidents but voiced concern over the proliferation of weapons among the populace, indicating societal weaponization and polarized communities as pressing challenges. He affirmed the Assam Rifles' endeavors to foster reconciliation between conflicting factions through diplomatic channels.

Highlighting the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Nagaland two years prior, the DGAR elucidated on the initiative's aim to nurture talent from remote regions, facilitating higher education in medicine and engineering. Commemorating 'Operation Dudhi' as a watershed moment in counter-insurgency operations, Lt Gen PC Nair lauded the valorous actions of Naib Subedar Padam Bahadur Chhetri and his contingent, pledging continued support for the welfare of fallen soldiers' families.

Operation Dudhi, executed in Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir, on May 5, 1991, remains a hallmark of success in counter-insurgency endeavors, with 72 terrorists neutralized, 13 apprehended, and a substantial cache of weapons seized.

Subsequently, the DGAR engaged with ex-servicemen, Veernaris, and their families, along with soldiers involved in the operation, extending gratitude for their contributions towards ensuring its success.