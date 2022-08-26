In an effort to strengthen Assam's rural economy Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with representatives from the Agriculture Department and the Chief Minister's Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY) on Thursday at Janata Bhawan.

He spoke about various important programmes at the meeting that will help local farmers with their requirements.

During the meeting, CM Sarma also went over the steps the Agriculture department had suggested taking to set up rice mills and give combine harvesters and mini trucks to Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), which are associations of small and marginal farmers.

The Chief Minister said that the state government would extend support to set up 50 rice mills with 200 MT milling capacity in the state.

This scheme will be promoted in convergence with CMSGUY and the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) with subsidies ranging from 10 lakh to 40 lakh depending on the capacity of the mill.

The state government would also sponsor setting up 1000 mini rice mills under AIF, Sarma said. For such mills subsidy of up to 1.17 lakh per mill will be provided. On the other hand, as proposed by the Agriculture department Combine Harvesters will be provided to FPCs for which subsidy up to 90% will be provided.

The Chief Minister also asked the Department to carry out the scheme for providing Mini Trucks to FPCs to use the same for agricultural purposes with a subsidy to the tune of 30% or Rs 1.5 lakh whichever is less.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, Additional Chief Secretary FCS and CS BR Samal, Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Dr. Asish Kumar Bhutani, Principal Secretary to CM Samir Kumar Sinha, CEO CMSGUY Padmapani Bora and other officials were present in the meeting.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also held a meeting with officials of the Finance Department for the identification of projects under NIDA (NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance), RIDF (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund), and RIAS (Rural Infrastructure Assistance to State Governments).

Projects such as 2000 numbers of Anganwadi Centres, an Old Age Home at Boko, a Tourism Project at Jongalbolohu Garh, a Stadium at Chandrapur, etc. were discussed to take up under NIDA during the meeting. Sarma also asked the officials to expedite the release of funds under RIDF and identify income-generating and livelihood projects for taking up under RIAS.