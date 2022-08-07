Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 7th meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra. The meeting held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’s cultural centre in the national capital, conducted a detailed discussion on crop diversification, urban development and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in which Assam CM put forward his views with regards to his home state along with other CMs of other states present in the meeting.

Addressing the reporters in Delhi, Assam CM says, “Not only in Guwahati, but I have commented in various public meetings that the government shouldn’t be a burden in the public.”

“If you have noticed, many individuals who decide to obtain a license, they usually don’t visit the DTO office thinking that it will be a waste of time and they won’t receive the license. It implied then that the government is slowly turning into a burden,” added CM Sarma.

Speaking on the recent crackdown on corruption in the state, CM Sarma further said, “In the last one year, we have been successful in bringing back people’s trust by introducing digital governance. I even mentioned on Lok Kalyan Diwas that none of our government officials should demand money from the public. Earlier they would just promise by word of mouth but continued to demand money from the public. But now the anti-corruption and vigilance team is working rigorously. Hence, I request my people not to say no if ever anyone demands money from you. Just fix a date of your deal and notify us. Rest our team will handle the case.”

On being questioned about the state government’s reaction on ÚLFA-I’s call for boycott of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, CM Sarma further says, “"They have been a call for a bandh, boycott for a long time now. They have a long standing issue. They call for boycott each year. I don’t want to enter into this debate further. There won't be any untoward incident in the state and this year too peace will prevail while celebrations for the Independence Day will be observed with full fervour and zeal"

It may be mentioned here that it was the first ever physical meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council, which included all chief minister, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers.