The Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of Assam, Pijush Hazarika, today attended a special awareness meeting organized by the State Anti-Drug and Prevention Council on the occasion of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Speaking at the event as the Chief Guest, the minister said that overdose of drugs and drug addiction can ruin the life of not only individuals but also affect their families.

According to available official figures, about 2,300 people died of drug overdoses in our country from 2017 to 2019. The minister said that the worst of these is the death of about 70 children aged 14 to 18 years.

“There is nothing more unbearable for parents than seeing their children die of drug addiction before their eyes”, Hazarika said.

He also said that the state government has been taking a strong stance against illegal drugs and drug traffickers since the formation of the government under Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The government will always take a tough stance against illegal drugs and we must all be vigilant to protect future generations from the poison of these drugs”, he added.

Speaking on formulating some policies to regulate rehabilitation centres for victims of drug addiction in the state, minister Hazarika said that these policies would help the rehabilitation centres to carry out their work smoothly.

Each centre should have proper infrastructure, health facilities, and necessary facilities for counseling while delivering its services to the victims of drug addiction. However, he also said that the government needs the help of rehabilitation centres to make the victims overcome the menace of drug addiction.

Seeing many youngsters who have been able to come out of drug addiction, participating in today's event, the minister especially expressed his gratitude to them and all those who have been able to come out of the clutches of drugs in this way.

Director of Narcotic Control Bureau Rakesh Chandra Shukla also spoke about the menace of a drug overdose. On the other hand, a young man, who has been able to come out of drug addiction, addressed today's meeting and thanked the state government for creating a friendly and easy environment for all those who want to come out of the clutches of drugs.

Vice President of State Anti-Drugs and Prevention Council Jitu Borgohain, Chairman of Assam State Scheduled Castes Development Corporation Jayanta Das, Director of Social Justice and Empowerment, and students of several educational institutions were present on today’s occasion.

It is worth mentioning that since 2001, International Overdose Awareness Day has been observed globally to show sympathy to the families of drug addicts and create a special awareness environment to rescue drug addicts from the hammer of drugs.