Government to tackle ‘D’ voter problem in phased manner: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister of Udalguri district, Pijush Hazarika, held a crucial meeting with community leaders at Dimakuchi on Tuesday, September 9 to discuss longstanding concerns, with the contentious ‘D’ Voter issue taking center stage.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation, alongside delegates from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Udalguri district committees. Community members voiced their concerns about the impact of the ‘D’ Voter tag, which has affected numerous families across Assam for decades.

Minister Hazarika reassured the delegation that the state government is fully aware of the issue and committed to addressing it in a phased and systematic manner. “The Government of Assam has always stood by the community and will continue to extend support. We are determined to resolve these issues with seriousness and sensitivity,” he said.

Responding to a key demand raised during the discussions, Hazarika also promised to facilitate an early meeting with Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The move, he said, would allow the community to directly present their concerns before the Chief Minister for timely intervention.

The meeting further touched on other local issues, underlining the government’s ongoing efforts to remain connected with grassroots organizations in Udalguri and the wider BTR. Leaders of the All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation expressed gratitude for the minister’s engagement and his assurances, viewing the dialogue as a positive step toward resolving long-pending grievances.