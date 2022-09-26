In its efforts towards bringing a paradigm shift in development, the Assam government wants to be a facilitator and not a regulator, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on September 26.

The Assam CM said this while speaking on the last day of Chintan Shivir which was concluded at Kaziranga.

While addressing the gatherings at Chintan Shivir, Sarma made some announcements and said, ''Govt shall play the role of facilitator, and not regulator, to help bring about paradigm shift in development''.

He also announced Rs 5000 crore package for creating vocations for youth in different sectors and said that all departments shall prepare action points highlighting their vision for Assam for 2026.

He also shared action points with employees of all departments to build a strong sense of belongingness so that everybody works together to reach the 2026 target.

''Inter-departmental coordination shall be maintained and entire government shall be looked as one entity,'' he added.

He said that state administration shall prepare a blueprint for unleashing its own resources to expedite growth, adding, ''Ministers and senior most secretaries to make a core group to implement action points''.

''Organise a CSR conclave to create a platform for corporates to make more contribution to Assam,'' he added.