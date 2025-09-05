Barpeta felicitates senior teachers under Assam Guv's 'Varishtha Shikshak Samman'

As part of the “Governor Assam Varishtha Shikshak Samman” initiative, the District Commissioner of Barpeta, Assam felicitated Rati Kanta Ray, 84, for his exemplary services in teaching during a ceremony held at the Circuit House on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Ray, who devoted his life to educating generations of students, was honoured with a gamusa, a basket of fruits, and a citation from the Governor of Assam.

The initiative, launched by the Governor of Assam to recognise senior retired teachers, saw felicitation programmes across different constituencies and education blocks in Barpeta district under the supervision of Additional District Commissioner cum DMC, SSA, Geetashri Lachit.

Taru Deka, Ali Azgar, Pashan Uddin Ahmed, Anupama Das Roy, and Khorshed Ali were among other distinguished retired teachers felicitated by respective ADCs.

The Block Elementary Education Officers (BEEOs) also honoured notable retired educators including Pradeep Kr. Mishra, Md. Hormuz Ali, Badar Uddin Ahmed, Nurul Islam Sikdar, and Tarani Talukdar.

In total, eleven retired teachers across Barpeta district received gamusas and fruit baskets in recognition of their lifelong contributions to education.

The programme highlighted the district’s collective appreciation for the pivotal role teachers play in shaping society.