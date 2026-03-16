Governor, CM congratulate Assam’s Sahitya Akademi Award winners

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 16 congratulated authors Devabrat Das and Sahaisuli Brahma on being conferred the Sahitya Akademi Award for 2025.



Devabrat Das received the award for his Assamese novel Kori Khelar Shadhu, while Sahaisuli Brahma was honoured for her Bodo novel Dwngnwi Lama Mwnse Gathon.



In a statement, the Governor said that the achievements of the two writers have brought immense pride to the state and showcased Assam’s rich literary heritage. He expressed hope that they would continue to contribute to Indian literature and inspire the younger generation to pursue creative and intellectual endeavours.



The Chief Minister, in a post on X, said he was delighted that Assam’s literary brilliance had been recognised at the national level. Congratulating both authors, he wished them continued success in their literary journey.





I am delighted that Assam’s literary brilliance has been recognised at the Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025.



Congratulations to Shri Devabrat Das for Karhi Khelar Sadhu (Assamese) and Smt. Sahaisuli Brahma for Dwngnwi Lama Mwnse Gathon (Bodo), and I wish them continued success. pic.twitter.com/zSbga41ykq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 16, 2026





Das, regarded as a prominent post-modern voice in Assamese literature, has authored more than 25 books spanning fiction, non-fiction, screenplays, reviews and critical essays.



The National Academy of Letters earlier in the day announced the names of 24 authors selected for the Sahitya Akademi Award this year.