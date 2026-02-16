Governor hails legacy and future of Assamese cinema at State Film Awards

Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on February 15, attended the 9th Assam State Film Awards for the years 2020 and 2021 at the Sri Sri Damodardeva International Auditorium, where he underscored the cultural and social importance of Assamese cinema.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor described the awards ceremony as a reflection of Assam’s artistic vitality and cultural heritage. He said the state’s identity has long been preserved through language, folk traditions and storytelling, and noted that cinema has expanded the reach of these traditions to wider audiences.

Paying tribute to pioneers of the industry, he recalled the contribution of Jyotiprasad Agarwala, whose film Joymati laid the foundation of Assamese cinema despite limited resources. The Governor said the film explored themes of sacrifice, history and women’s empowerment at a formative stage for the industry.

He also remembered Bhupen Hazarika, stating that his music carried messages of humanity and unity while bringing national and international recognition to Assamese culture. The Governor acknowledged the contribution of Zubeen Garg in shaping contemporary Assamese music and cinema and engaging younger audiences with cultural roots.

Referring to initiatives of the Central Government under the leadership of Narendra Modi, he said programmes such as Digital India, Startup India and Make in India have created opportunities for regional creative industries, including Assamese cinema.

Describing films as a medium that promotes social awareness, he said cinema addresses issues such as social justice, women’s empowerment and environmental protection. He added that despite financial constraints, the Assamese film industry has secured recognition at national and international platforms, particularly in the digital era.

Reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to improving film infrastructure and supporting young talent, the Governor said there is a clear vision to develop Assam into a key film hub in the Northeast.

According to Assam Lok Bhavan, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi and Additional Chief Secretary B. Kalyan Chakravarthy were present at the ceremony. Seemanta Shekhar, Chairman of the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation Limited, Vice Chairman Alekhya Baruah and Rahul Chandra Das, Director of Cultural Affairs, were also among those in attendance.