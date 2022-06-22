Assam Congress on Wednesday criticised the government for giving much importance on welcoming Maharashtra MLAs instead of the people of the state who have been dealing with the unprecedented rainfall and flooding that have wreaked havoc, submerging villages, damaging crops, and destroying homes.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Congress wrote, “There are 1000+ people in the state who are suffering from floods. The government is busy hosting Maharashtra MLAs”.

Bhupen Borah, the president of the Assam Congress, initiated a scathing attack on the BJP-led Government on Tuesday in response to the flooding in the state, accusing them of being unprepared despite being aware that the issue was not a new problem.