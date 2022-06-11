Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the government is committed to curate all the errors of the past and focus on presenting the true history of the nation. The Assam government has also asked state governments to include a chapter in the school curriculum about Ahom general Bir Lachit Barphukan.

Taking to Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa sarma said, “Assam Govt is committed to undo errors of the past and present our true history to the nation. We've written to all State Govts to include a chapter on Bir Lachit Borphukan.”

Sarma recently stated on another programme that, in honour of Mahabir Lachit Borphukan's 400th birthday, he had written letters to the Chief Ministers of all Indian states urging them to include a chapter on the great General of Assam's history in their respective states' school curriculum.

Barphukan was a legendary Ahom dynasty general who beat Aurangzeb's army in the historic Saraighat battle, which was the final nail in the coffin of the Mughals' expansionist aspirations in northeast India.

The state government is erecting the Alaboi battle war memorial in Kamrup district and the Lachit Barphukan Maidan in Jorhat in honour of Barphukan.

At a gathering in Guwahati in February, President Ram Nath Kovind launched the year-long commemorations of Lachit Barphukan's 400th birthday.