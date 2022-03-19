The Assam government has decided to form a ‘State OBC Commission’, which will make decision on sub-categorization for diverse tribes inside the existing reservation limit of the Other Backward Classes.

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that at present there's no isolated reservation for tea tribes in educational institutes and they come under the OBC category.

Ranoj Pegu also said that the reservation is 27 percent. They are presently considering if there can be a sub-categorisation and reservation for distinctive Other Backward Classes tribes inside the existing 27 percent.

He added that a ‘State OBC Commission’ will be formed and it'll choose on the sub-categorisation of the reservation criteria for diverse communities.

He said only the Dibrugarh University has reservation in eight seats for students from the tea tribes for higher studies in art, commerce and science streams.

There is no direct reservation for tea community students in other Universities of the state.