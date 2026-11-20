Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 20 said the government now accounts for 59.5 per cent of the state's total health expenditure, reducing the financial burden on families.

Sharing figures attributed to the latest National Health Accounts estimates on X, Sarma said Assam has the third-highest share of government-funded health expenditure among 21 states in 2023-24.

According to the figures shared by the chief minister, out-of-pocket expenditure accounts for 34.8 per cent of Assam's total health spending, compared to the national average of 42.7 per cent.

"The latest National Health Accounts estimate speaks to our efforts: the government now funds 59.5% of Assam's total health expenditure, so families spend less out of pocket," Sarma said.

The figures highlight the share of public funding in the state's overall health expenditure and the proportion borne directly by households.

