Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicated the 65th Akshaya Patra Foundation’s centralized kitchen at a solemn function held at Jorhat. On this occasion besides visiting and inspecting the kitchen, the Chief Minister had lunch with the students on July 29.

CM Sarma besides hailing the Akshaya Patra Foundation for providing the nutritious lunch to lakhs of students said that he himself felt happy to have inaugurated the 65th kitchen of the foundation in Jorhat. Built at the cost of Rs 14 crore, this kitchen can serve mid day meal to 12,000 students from 157 schools at the initial stage. Subsequently nearly 30,000 students will benefit from this kitchen.

He also said that the state government would give Rs 14 crore to Aksahaya Patra Foundation for construction of a kitchen in Majuli. He also announced that the Education Department would enter into an understanding for constructing nine such kitchens in nine places of the state. He also said that around 10 lakh students across the state will be brought under the nutritious mid day meal service of the foundation in the near future.

Talking about education system he said that to lend strength to the education system of the state, the government has taken several initiatives. As part of the initiative, the state government has decided to use English as the medium of instruction to teach Mathematics and Science. Similarly replacing Social Studies, government will introduce Geography and History in the curriculum. He also said that studying the feasibility of infrastructure including teachers, steps will be taken to introduce English as the medium of instruction along with the existing Assamese and vernacular languages in government schools.