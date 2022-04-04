Water Resources Minister, Pijush Hazariska on Sunday visited Deepor Beel near Guwahati and checked whether the water stream between Deepor beel and Brahmaputra could be smooth.

Following the directions given by the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita and senior officials of the water resources department along with Piyush Hazarika visited the water stream connecting the Brahmaputra river and checked whether the water stream between Deepor Beel and Brahmaputra could be smooth.

Addressing the media during the visit, the Minister said that in the last elections, Home Minister of India Amit Shah had advocated to discuss whether the flood could be controlled to some extent by installing water from the river by connecting it with water bodies like some lakes, bridges and other swamp areas to make Assam flood free. He also stated that five places in Assam will be taken to bring water from rivers to the swamp areas experimentally.

In view of the Home Minister's concern, the Chief Minister of Assam had called upon the Water Resources Department to study the Beel to the nearest river in five places in the state.

On the other hand, the chief minister directed the water resources minister to deliberate on connecting one of Assam's bills with the Brahmaputra smoothly to keep Deepor Beel alive.

On such an order of the Chief Minister, the Water Resources Minister today visited the Deepor Beel area and discussed with the department officials what measures can be taken to revive the thread connecting the Bill with the Brahmaputra.

Meanwhile, Minister Piyush Hazaraka further stated that local MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita also expressed concern over Deepor Beel often in the assembly.