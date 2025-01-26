Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh turned emotional as he marked his final Republic Day celebration in Assam, reflecting on his 24-year journey of dedicated service to the state.





Singh, who first participated in the Republic Day event at Khanapara in 2000, shared cherished memories of that day, which he carried throughout his career. “I vividly remember attending the Republic Day celebrations at Khanapara in 2000 when Lieutenant General Srinivas Kumar Sinha was the Governor of Assam. I was serving as Commissioner of Police then and stood beside him. This has been an incredible 24-year journey. Most likely, this is my last participation in Assam's central function. Serving the people of Assam has been a profoundly emotional experience,” Singh told the media.





Expressing deep gratitude, Singh acknowledged the unwavering support of the Assam Police and the people of the state throughout his tenure. Concluding with visible emotion, he remarked, "I have nothing more to say."





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