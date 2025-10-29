Grammy winner Ricky Kej inspires army personnel at Tezpur with message on sustainability

Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician and noted environmentalist Padma Shri Ricky Kej visited the Headquarters Commander Works Engineer (CWE), Tezpur delivering an inspiring talk on sustainability, creativity, and environmental responsibility.

During his interaction with officers and staff of the Military Engineer Services (MES), Indian Army officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and Other Ranks, Kej shared his remarkable journey as a global ambassador for sustainability and environmental consciousness. His talk focused on the crucial role individuals and institutions play in fostering a harmonious balance between humanity and nature.

As part of the visit, Ricky Kej also planted a sapling under the nationwide initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, reaffirming his commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable living.

In recognition of his visit and contributions, Mrs. Nazneen Banu, IDSE, Commander Works Engineers, Tezpur, presented him with a memento showcasing Assam’s rich cultural heritage as a token of appreciation.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from officers, staff, and families of CWE Tezpur, who were deeply inspired by Kej’s message on ecological harmony and the power of art in driving global awareness.

Ricky Kej’s visit left a lasting impression on the MES and Army community in Tezpur, motivating all present to embrace a more sustainable, mindful, and compassionate way of life.