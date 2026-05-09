Grandfather held after two minor girls allegedly raped in Assam’s Jorhat; one dies by suicide

A 65-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped his two minor granddaughters in Assam’s Jorhat district, police said on May 9. One of the victims, allegedly died by suicide the following day.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday evening under the Teok Police Station area in Jorhat district.

Investigators said the two sisters, aged 10 and 12, had gone to pluck mangoes in the backyard of their house when their paternal grandfather allegedly accosted and sexually assaulted them.

Police said the incident came to light on Friday after the elder sister allegedly died by suicide. During the subsequent investigation, the younger victim reportedly narrated the alleged incident.

The accused has been arrested based on the girl's statement, the police added.