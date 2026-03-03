“Grateful for the belief”: Gaurav Gogoi reacts to Jorhat ticket

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on March 3 expressed gratitude to the party’s top leadership after being named the Congress candidate from Jorhat for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The announcement was made as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) released its first list of 42 candidates cleared by the Central Election Committee.

In a post on X, Gogoi said he was “grateful” to the Congress leadership for their “continued guidance and belief” in his abilities. He thanked party president Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and senior leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K.C. Venugopal and Jitendra Singh Alwar, along with members of the Central Election Committee.

“I am grateful to the people of Jorhat Lok Sabha without whom I would not have reached this position,” Gogoi said, acknowledging support from his constituency.

Remembering his late father, former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, he added that he was “thankful to my late father Tarun Gogoi who taught me what it means to be an Assamese and a Congress man.”

Gogoi also thanked his family and party workers. He said his mother, sister, wife and “two little kids have endured a lot but always with grace, joy and dignity.” Addressing party colleagues, he stated, “the time is now to take Assam in a new and bold direction.”

Besides Gogoi from Jorhat, the Congress list includes candidates such as Bitupan Saikia (Golaghat), Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar (Gauripur), Markline Marak (Goalpara West-ST), Girish Baruah (Bongaigaon), Mahananda Sarkar (Barpeta-SC) and Ramen Singh Rabha (Boko-Chaygaon-ST), among others.

The notification was issued by K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary of the AICC, formally confirming the nominees for the forthcoming state polls.