“Great day for Assam”: PM Modi congratulates Himanta Biswa Sarma on taking oath as CM for second term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma after he took oath as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term.

Calling it a “great day for Assam,” Modi praised Sarma’s leadership and administrative work while extending his best wishes for the new tenure.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “A great day for Assam! For the third consecutive time, the NDA Government assumes office. Congratulations to Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma Ji on taking oath. He has made a mark as a wonderful administrator and has done pioneering work for the state. My best wishes to him for the tenure ahead.”

Modi also congratulated Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog after they took oath as ministers in the new BJP-led NDA government.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Veterinary College ground in Khanapara in Guwahati, was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Nitin Nabin, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states.

The BJP-led NDA secured a massive victory in the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, winning 102 out of 126 seats and returning to power in the state for a third consecutive term.