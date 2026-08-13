‘Greater consultation and dialogue’: Assam Christian Forum welcomes JPC scrutiny of FCRA Bill

The Assam Christian Forum on August 13 welcomed the government's decision to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), saying the move would allow for wider consultation before the proposed legislation is considered further.

The Forum said the decision reflected the government's willingness to engage with concerns raised by non-governmental organisations, minority communities and other civil society groups.

Assam Christian Forum spokesperson Allen Brooks thanked the government and said the Forum also viewed the decision as an opportunity for greater dialogue.

"We also offer heartfelt thanks to God for His gracious intervention in guiding this process towards greater consultation and dialogue," Brooks said.

He added that the Forum looked forward to engaging with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the JPC during the committee's examination of the Bill.

The Forum, which works in areas including education, healthcare, social development and charitable initiatives, said it was willing to contribute to discussions aimed at framing the proposed legislation.

"We reaffirm our readiness to work in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation to help shape a balanced statutory framework — one that upholds natural justice while enabling genuine civil society organisations to continue their service to the nation and its citizens without hindrance," Brooks said.

He said the Forum remained committed to transparency, accountability and constructive engagement with the government and other stakeholders.

Brooks also expressed hope that the JPC's deliberations would take into account the wider public interest.

"We pray that the deliberations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee will be guided by wisdom, fairness and the common good," he said.