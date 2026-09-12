Greater one-horned rhino population hits global high of 4,075, Assam holds 80 per cent

Assam’s sustained efforts to protect the greater one-horned rhinoceros are contributing significantly to one of the most notable wildlife conservation recoveries globally, with the species’ estimated population now reaching 4,075 worldwide.

The figure marks a dramatic turnaround from the early 1900s, when fewer than 100 greater one-horned rhinos were believed to remain in the wild.

India currently accounts for the largest share of the global population, with an estimated 3,323 rhinos, while Nepal is home to around 752. Assam remains at the centre of this recovery, hosting nearly 80% of the world’s greater one-horned rhino population.

The state’s Kaziranga National Park alone supports more than 2,600 rhinos, making it the largest stronghold of the species. Manas National Park is also home to an estimated 40–50 rhinos.

Assam’s conservation record has been further strengthened by its anti-poaching efforts. The state recorded zero known rhino poaching cases in 2025, a milestone achieved for only the second time since the 1970s.

The achievement has been attributed to strengthened protection measures, field-level enforcement and sustained conservation efforts aimed at safeguarding the species and its habitat.

The recovery of the greater one-horned rhino is particularly significant given the species’ history of severe population decline. From being pushed to the brink of extinction, the rhino has gradually recovered through habitat protection, anti-poaching measures, scientific management and conservation initiatives.

For Assam, the rhino has become more than a wildlife conservation success story. It is closely associated with the state’s forests, wetlands and broader biodiversity, while also playing an important role in its wildlife tourism economy.

The steady increase in the rhino population demonstrates how long-term conservation programmes, effective protection and community participation can help endangered species recover.

With Assam continuing to host the overwhelming majority of the global greater one-horned rhino population, conservation authorities face the ongoing challenge of protecting the animals from poaching while preserving and managing their natural habitats.

The latest population milestone therefore represents both a conservation success and a renewed responsibility for Assam to protect one of the world's most iconic large mammals for future generations.