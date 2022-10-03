Pandal hoppers in Assam are enjoying a medley of celebrations with a touch of social message in this Durga Puja festivities. From a nature-based theme to a grand replica of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, puja committees are ensuring that the spirit of Durga Puja festivity does not dry up this season after remaining a dull and low-key affair in the past two years due to the lockdown induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not only adults but even kids are having a good time this year, as many pandals have been made catering to the taste and style of the kid's world. One such spectacular-looking pandal has been drawing a huge crowd in Dibrugarh’s Malipatty.

This year, Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja Samity has picked up the theme of ‘Butterfly Park’ that looks similar to that of “Alice in Wonderland’s world”.

Entering the 42nd year of Durga Puja celebrations, Dibrugarh’s Theatrepara Malipatty Durga Puja Samity chose a green theme this year and recreated a beautiful and gigantic butterfly world, sending a strong message of ‘Save environment' and preservation of forest as many species of butterflies have gone extinct due to deforestation.

Leaving no stone unturned to attract a huge crowd is Bongaigaon’s Nava Sangha, BG Colony Puja Pandal which is replicating Delhi’s iconic Akshardham Temple. The pandal has succeeded in grabbing the attention of the public as visitors are thronging to the pandal to seek Goddess Durga’s blessings.

Assam’s Barpeta district is brimming with a festive mood as pandal hoppers are enjoying their day witnessing some of the most spectacular and breathtaking pandals in their area. In one such spot, a pandal made along the lines of Scientific exploration is making headlines. A pandal in the form of a huge micro-scope is making heads turn.

Yet, in another spot, a pandal replicating Delhi’s famed Lotus Temple is drawing a tremendous crowd.

Moving towards Upper Assam, the Tinsukia district is in equal competition giving a visual treat to pandal hoppers celebrating the artistic fervor and cultural exponent via their enormous and beautifully created pandals. A pandal made in the form of a huge sailboat using bamboo and cane is drawing the maximum crowd in the district.

Notably, this year, artisans put a lot in effort to re-create these models for Durga Puja so as to attract a huge crowd during puja celebrations. There are numerous competitions held across districts for the best pandal decoration.

Many of the pandals this year have been made using bio-degradable materials to promote the theme and efforts of environmental protection.