Grenade attack on Assam police camp leaves four injured in Tinsukia

Unknown assailants launched a brazen ambush on an Assam Police Commando camp at Jagun 10 Mile in the early hours of Sunday, March 22.

The attack hit around 2 am, with five grenades lobbed, followed by heavy gunfire. Though no group has claimed responsibility, suspicion lingers over ULFA (Independent)'s possible role, according to police sources.

Commandos retaliated swiftly, sparking a fierce 30-minute exchange in this tense tea belt district near Arunachal Pradesh. Four personnel were injured—three with minor wounds and one seriously—who received prompt medical attention at a nearby hospital.

The injured commandos are Jorhat's Chitrangjan Milli, Devashis Bora, and Ravi Gar Gowala Para's land owner from Chabua.

Tinsukia has a history of such incidents amid Northeast India's lingering security concerns. Authorities have intensified combing operations, roadblocks, and aerial surveillance to track the attackers.