Grenade hurled at railway construction site along Assam–Nagaland border, no injuries reported

A grenade was allegedly hurled at an under-construction railway project along the Assam–Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district, but it failed to explode, preventing any casualties or damage, officials said on Tuesday, June 30.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon at Rongaphar Siding in the Dhansiri area, where railway construction work is currently in progress.

According to officials, the explosive device did not detonate after being thrown at the site. As a result, no workers were injured and no damage to infrastructure was reported.

Following the incident, a police team was rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the grenade attack and are working to identify those responsible.

Security agencies have not yet disclosed any motive behind the incident, and further investigation is underway.