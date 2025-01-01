The quality of ground water in Northeastern states, including Assam, has been found to be in excellent category for irrigation, according to the Annual Groundwater Quality Report for 2024.

The report was released by Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil on December 31 after the Central Ground Water Board assessed the quality of ground water.

Adopting a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for groundwater quality monitoring, ensuring uniformity in data collection, analysis and interpretation, the findings were a result of internationally recognised methods.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of groundwater quality of India through background monitoring, trend analysis and hotspot identification.

With a robust dataset derived from over 15,200 monitoring locations and focused assessments at 4,982 trend stations, the report delivers critical insights into groundwater quality variations across spatial and temporal scales.

It serves as a critical scientific baseline for policymakers, researchers and stakeholders engaged in groundwater management.

The data-driven approach and evidence-based findings provide a foundation for informed decision-making aimed at enhancing groundwater sustainability, mitigating contamination risks and promoting adaptive water use practices.

Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Subodh Yadav, Additional Secretary (A, IC & GW), Dr. Sunil Kumar Ambast, Chairman, CGWB were present on the occasion.