A total of 45 stolen bikes were seized at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday.

According to report, Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) seized the bikes from the second platform of the railway station.

According to the GRP, the bikes were stolen from Delhi and taken to Nagaland’s Dimapur.

Following a specific information, GRP launched a search operation, leading to these recoveries. The bike's engine and chassis numbers were painted over, the official said.

However, no one has been arrested so far.

Earlier in the month of February, a team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD), Basistha Police Station arrested a receiver of stolen goods, one Bithab Bodo of Baksa, and recovered six stolen two-wheelers - one Splendor, one Royal Enfield, two Pulsars and two Scootys.