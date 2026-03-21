GSP fields Ramesh Chandra Das in Assam's Baksa, releases third list

The Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), led by Naba Kumar Sarania, has intensified its preparations for the Assam Assembly elections by announcing multiple candidates across constituencies, including its third list.

The party earlier named Ramesh Chandra Das as its candidate for the 42-Baksa constituency and Chinmoyee Bhuyan Bordoloi for the 35-New Guwahati seat.

At a press meet held in Barama, GSP released its third list of candidates. The party has fielded Nagen Deka from Tongla, Deepak Rajbongshi from Bhergaon, and Nabajit Sarania from Tamulpur.

For the Manas constituency, the party has named Dr. Manani Devi and Naba Kumar Sarania, while Sarania has also been fielded from the Bijni constituency.

The announcements signal GSP’s continued push to expand its electoral presence, particularly in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), where the party plans to contest multiple seats.