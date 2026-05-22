GST sleuths uncover suspected tax evasion network after container truck intercepted in Assam’s Dhubri

Fresh details have emerged in the high-profile interception of a container truck by the GST department in Assam’s Dhubri district, with investigators suspecting a carefully planned attempt to evade taxes by transporting commercial goods using forged documentation and bypassing mandatory compliance systems.

The container truck, bearing registration number HR-38AF-6708, was intercepted while entering Assam from West Bengal through Sagolia. According to official entry records, the vehicle had travelled from Delhi and was headed towards Dimapur.

Investigators flagged the consignment after identifying two major compliance violations. Officials found that the vehicle was operating without an E-Way Bill — a mandatory digital document required under GST rules for commercial transport of goods valued above ₹50,000.

Authorities also found that the transporters were relying solely on an ordinary tax invoice dated May 3, 2026, which investigators now suspect may have been used to conceal the actual nature and scale of the consignment.

According to the invoice, the truck was carrying 150 units of Pan Masala valued at ₹4,05,600 and 30 units of Chewing Tobacco worth ₹44,850, bringing the total declared consignment value to ₹4,50,450.

However, officials involved in the probe suspect substantial discrepancies between the declared cargo details and the actual contents of the container. Preliminary assessments indicate the physical volume of goods inside the vehicle may significantly exceed what was documented.

Based on documentation-related violations alone, initial penalty estimates are understood to range between ₹3.60 lakh and ₹7.20 lakh. Officials clarified, however, that the final tax liability and penalty amount will only be determined after a complete unloading operation and physical verification of the cargo.

Investigators have now expanded the probe to trace the origin of the invoice allegedly generated in Delhi and are examining whether similar freight movements along the Delhi-to-Guwahati transport corridor followed a comparable pattern.

Sources indicated that officials are also looking into possible identity misuse and suspected revenue fraud linked to the movement of the consignment.

Senior tax officials have not disclosed further operational details but confirmed that the investigation remains active as authorities continue physical verification and forensic scrutiny of transport records.

