GST team raids mobile phone firm in Assam's Golakganj over alleged tax evasion

A team from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department conducted a surprise raid on a prominent mobile phone retail firm in Golakganj town of Assam's Dhubri district following allegations of large-scale tax evasion.

The enforcement operation, carried out on June 5 and 6, drew significant attention in the local market and led to a tense atmosphere as officials began inspecting the business premises.

According to sources, GST officials cordoned off the establishment immediately after arriving and launched a detailed audit of the firm's operations. The team is reportedly verifying physical stock with business records and digital transaction data as part of the investigation.

Officials have not disclosed the exact amount of the alleged tax evasion, stating that the findings remain under examination.

Speaking to the media, a GST enforcement official said the raid was conducted as part of a structured investigation initiated following formal complaints against the establishment. The official added that all relevant business documents and records are being scrutinised and that it would be premature to draw conclusions before the completion of the audit process.

The department is also cross-checking market data with the firm's past tax filings to determine whether any discrepancies exist. Any legal or financial action will depend on the outcome of the final investigation report, officials said.

The raid has sparked widespread discussion among traders and business owners in Golakganj and across Dhubri district, with many closely watching the outcome of the case amid expectations of stricter tax compliance enforcement in the region.