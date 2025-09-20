GU to hold postgraduate students’ union polls amid grief over Zubeen Garg’s demise

Gauhati University (GU) has announced that the Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU) elections for the 2025-26 session will go ahead as scheduled on September 25, following a brief pause in campaigning due to the sudden demise of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

On September 19, the Returning Officer of the PGSU elections issued a notification directing all candidates and supporters to immediately halt election campaigns in view of the tragic loss. The notification, issued under the directive of the Vice-Chancellor, emphasized respect for the late artist and stated that further instructions would follow regarding the resumption of campaigns.

A day later, on September 20, the Election Committee met and, while expressing condolences to Zubeen Garg’s family, friends, and fans, decided to resume election campaigns with guidelines urging candidates to maintain a low tone in their activities. The committee also extended the election canvass period until 9:00 am on September 24 to allow candidates to prepare ahead of the voting day.



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The Returning Officer appealed to all stakeholders to follow official notifications for updates and to demonstrate leadership and maturity, ensuring that the election reflects the values of the university community even in this period of mourning. The notices have been circulated to all department heads, election officers, tribunal members, wardens, and other authorities for display on campus notice boards.

The PGSU election will proceed under these adjusted guidelines, balancing the statutory requirement of holding elections with the need to honor the legacy of Zubeen Garg.