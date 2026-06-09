Guardian Minister Bimal Bora orders revival of Nazira pork unit, weekly review of development projects in Assam’s Sivasagar

Assam Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister for Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, Bimal Bora, on Tuesday, June 9, directed officials to expedite pending development works and ensure effective implementation of government schemes during a review meeting with the district administration in Sivasagar.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Bora said he reviewed the major issues affecting the district soon after assuming charge as its Guardian Minister. He urged government officials to discharge their responsibilities diligently and ensure that both Central and State government welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

The minister assessed the progress of various ongoing development projects and directed officials to accelerate the implementation of schemes and infrastructure projects that have been progressing at a slow pace.

Bora also held discussions with officials of the Agriculture and Irrigation departments on measures to improve farmers' livelihoods through government programmes and better agricultural support systems.

In a move aimed at supporting self-employment initiatives, the minister instructed the Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner to create a dedicated portal that would enable beneficiaries of government entrepreneurship schemes to receive prompt assistance from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department. He said the portal would particularly benefit unemployed youth and women who have become self-reliant through livestock farming with the Rs 2 lakh financial assistance provided by the government.

With the monsoon season underway, Bora directed the district administration to remain prepared for any flood situation and ensure timely relief and assistance in vulnerable areas.

The minister also instructed the Public Works Department's Roads and Buildings wings to hold weekly review meetings to monitor the progress of road projects and government housing schemes and ensure their timely completion without any deficiencies.

Highlighting the importance of promoting local entrepreneurship, Bora called for the creation of market opportunities for individuals and women engaged in food processing and other small-scale enterprises. He urged the district administration to extend necessary support to such entrepreneurs whenever required.

The minister further directed officials to take steps to revive the non-functional pork processing unit at Nazira, stating that its restoration could create economic opportunities in the region.

Nazira MLA Mayur Borgohain was also present during the review meeting and the subsequent press conference.