HOJAI: Minister for Environment and Forest, Fisheries and Excise, Parimal Suklabaidya gave away cheques as financial support to women borrowers who took loans from micro finance institutions in Hojai on Thursday.

At a function organised by the district administration at Kachari Maidan in Sankardev Nagar, Minister Suklabaidya, who is the Guardian Minister of Hojai, gave away cheques to some selected women borrowers under Category I of the Assam Micro Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021 (AMFIRS) in the presence of MLA, Hojai, MLA, Jamunamukh, President of Hojai Zilla Parishad, SP, representatives of political parties, banks and micro finance institutions.

Altogether 17,712 women beneficiaries from Hojai have been covered under Category I of the scheme.

To fulfil a major poll promise, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma rolled out the ambitious microfinance loan waiver scheme on November 28 last year.

Under Category I of AMFIRS, a total of 11 lakh women will be benefitted across the state.

Suklabaidya said the Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma led Assam Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) to implement the AMFIRS, 2021.

"Altogether 38 MFIs and banks signed the MoU with the state government, which will provide huge relief to 24 lakh women borrowers," he added.

"The scheme was devised with an objective to balance long-term view of ensuring continuity of micro finance for supporting economic activities of low income and poor households and providing relief to eligible customers for tiding over current stress in the microfinance sector due to various operational reasons,” he added.

Suklabaidya said the scheme emphasises on promoting responsible borrowing and timely repayment culture among customers.

The government has divided the loanees into three categories. Under Category I, borrowers who have been repaying regularly with ”Zero Days Past Due” will be provided one-time incentive to the extent of their outstanding balance, subject to a cap of Rs. 25,000.

Similarly, borrowers whose payments are overdue, that is the accounts which are overdue but not NPA, the state government will pay the overdue amount. All such borrowers will be encouraged to make timely installment payments so that their accounts remain standard and credit culture is reinforced.

Later, Suklabaidya held a meeting with the officials of the Hojai Zilla Parishad at DC's conference hall and discussed a gamut of issues with them.

The Minister also inaugurated the pure drinking water supply scheme in the Ramthakur Mandir premises constructed under the 15th Finance Commission Award for the financial year 2020-2021. President, Hojai Zilla Parishad, Ramabala Devi and officials of the administration were present on the occasion.

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