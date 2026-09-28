‘Guilty will be punished’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on Gauhati University student NImisha Thakuria's death

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has for the first time reacted to the death of Gauhati University student Nimisa Thakuria at a homestay in Guwahati’s Dharapur area, saying police will examine all aspects of the case and take action against those found guilty.

The Chief Minister expressed grief over the death and said the deceased was from his constituency. He said investigators would examine her statements and social media posts, visit her residence and speak to her family members as part of the probe.

“I am also saddened by the girl’s death. She is from my constituency. The investigation will proceed by examining all the statements she made on Facebook and elsewhere, visiting her home, making phone calls and speaking to her parents. I will also keep myself informed about the developments,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the need for personal safety and family values while referring to the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I think all of us need to think about how we can keep ourselves safe. The girl was not a minor; she was an adult. Therefore, I think we need to consider how we should conduct ourselves. If we follow the values and traditions that we have, society remains in a better state,” he said.

Sarma further stressed the importance of family values and traditional customs, saying these could help reduce conflicts within families.

“That is why I always say that we should preserve our parents, family values and the traditional customs and culture that we have. That way, there will be fewer conflicts within families. We will investigate this incident and the guilty will be punished,” he said.

The 22-year-old woman, identified as Gauhati University student Nimisha Thakuria, was found unconscious at Rudra’s Kitchen homestay in the Dharapur-Garal area early on Saturday. She was taken to a local health facility and subsequently referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have arrested/detained a 26-year-old man, identified as Ashiq Ali, who was staying with her at the homestay. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death, while the post-mortem report is awaited. The man's claim that she died by suicide has not been independently established, and investigators have said all possible angles are being examined.

The homestay was subsequently sealed after a preliminary investigation found alleged lapses in maintaining guest documentation. Police said investigators were examining the establishment's records and the circumstances in which the woman and Ali had stayed there.

The incident has triggered concern and protests in parts of Guwahati, with the investigation continuing.