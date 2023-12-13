Bhupat Bhayani, the newly elected MLA from Visavadar in Gujarat, has sparked speculation about his political allegiance following his victory in the recent state assembly elections.

Bhayani, who secured his seat as a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has hinted at a possible return to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party he was originally a part of before switching to AAP.

He won from Visavadar Assembly Constituency which was BJP’s stronghold when Keshubhai Patel was Chief Minister.

Notably, the APP MLA has tendered his resignation to Shankar Chaudhary, Speaker of Gujarat Assembly.

His victory in Visavadar, a constituency that was previously held three times by former Chief Minister Keshubhai Patel, was seen as prestigious. Bhayani, a Patidar, won against Harshad Ribadiya, a sitting Congress MLA who had joined the BJP, by a margin of 7,063 votes.



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Despite his success under the AAP banner, Bhayani's past affiliation with the BJP and his recent statements have led to conjecture about his future moves.

He publicly stated that he would consult with the people before making a decision on whether to return to the BJP.

This statement came shortly after the AAP marked its entry into the Gujarat Assembly by winning five seats, making each MLA's role crucial for the party's aspirations in the state.

However, Bhayani's position became precarious when it appeared he might not be able to bring another AAP MLA from Saurashtra with him to the BJP, which would have protected him from anti-defection laws. Without the support of another MLA, his solo defection could lead to disqualification.

Despite the uncertainty, Bhayani has expressed his current intention to remain with AAP, stating, "I am with the AAP as of now, and I wish to stay with it." Nevertheless, he left the door open for future considerations, adding, "We will see in the future now, how to carry on the struggle. The intention is to somehow get work done."

As of December 13th, 2023, Bhayani's political stance remains a subject of interest, with the possibility of him resigning from the assembly and rejoining the BJP still in question. His decision will likely have implications for both AAP's presence in Gujarat and the BJP's efforts to reclaim influence in the region.