Today is the first day of Gunotsav in Assam. The festival will run from today until June 4 in an effort to revive the education sector, which has been severely damaged by COVID-19, as well as to contribute to students' overall development. The event will be inaugurated by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma.

The first phase of the Gunotsav is starting today in 10 districts namely Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Karimganj, Karbi-Anglong, and Nagaon.

The focus of the Gunotsav is to augment quality education in the State. The State-wide celebration of Gunotsav will be conducted in three phases from May 11 to June 4, 2022. The initiative is taken by the Department of Education, Assam and Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission.

Moreover, the Gunotsav of this year will be conducted in all 33 districts of the state. All Government/Provincialised/ Tea Garden Management Schools of Elementary & Secondary level will be covered. Moreover, 42,50,224 students from 46,000 schools will participate in the programme.