Gunotsav continues to be a transformative initiative in Assam's school education system, driving improvements in learning outcomes and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, today announced the much-anticipated results of Gunotsav 2025 at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari, Guwahati.

The event saw the presence of the Hon’ble Minister of Education, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, along with other esteemed ministers, MLAs, and senior government officials.

Gunotsav 2025 was conducted in three phases from January 6 to February 7, 2025, covering 44,077 schools and evaluating 38,98,945 students—an impressive 98.33% participation rate.

The massive evaluation exercise was carried out by a team of 17,585 External Evaluators, comprising Ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior IAS, IPS, and IFS officers, along with Class I & II officers of the State Government.



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Performance Highlights:

‘A+’ Grade: 13,300 schools

‘A’ Grade: 13,952 schools

‘B’ Grade: 4,243 schools

‘C’ Grade: 891 schools

‘D’ Grade: 218 schools

Among the students assessed, 14,64,808 (37.57%) secured ‘A+’ grades, while 2,46,032 (6.31%) received ‘D’ grades.



Notably, 7,846 schools maintained ‘A+’ grades for two consecutive years (Gunotsav 2024 and 2025), reflecting sustained excellence in educational standards.

District Rankings:

For the fourth consecutive year, Sivasagar emerged as the best-performing district, followed by Golaghat in second place and Dibrugarh in third.

A new evaluation parameter introduced this year assessed the quality of students’ uniforms.

Based on this criterion:

Sivasagar ranked first

Majuli secured second place

Charaideo came in third

In terms of transparency and fairness in the Gunotsav 2025 evaluation process:

Golaghat secured the top spot

Kamrup (M) ranked second

Jorhat took third place

Gunotsav 2025 continues to reinforce Assam’s commitment to educational excellence, ensuring that schools not only focus on academic performance but also holistic development. The initiative is set to play a crucial role in shaping a brighter future for students across the state.